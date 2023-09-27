The Volatility of LumiraDx Limited’s (LMDX) Stock: A -18.00% Ratio for the Week

The stock of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has seen a -18.00% decrease in the past week, with a -32.72% drop in the past month, and a -42.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.18% for LMDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.64% for LMDX’s stock, with a -59.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LMDX is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LMDX is $1.04, which is $0.78 above than the current price. The public float for LMDX is 105.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume of LMDX on September 27, 2023 was 147.33K shares.

LMDX) stock’s latest price update

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX)’s stock price has dropped by -8.44 in relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMDX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LMDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMDX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on November 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LMDX Trading at -30.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.24%, as shares sank -28.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMDX fell by -18.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3255. In addition, LumiraDx Limited saw -70.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.32 for the present operating margin

-14.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for LumiraDx Limited stands at -176.59. The total capital return value is set at -81.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.74. Equity return is now at value -1752.89, with -74.22 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In summary, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.