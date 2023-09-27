The -13.88% Decline of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc’s (THMO) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, THMO stock has gone up by 9.03%, with a monthly gain of 7.07% and a quarterly plunge of -0.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.39% for THMO’s stock, with a -44.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (THMO) is $5.00, which is $43.69 above the current market price. The public float for THMO is 2.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of THMO on September 27, 2023 was 47.65K shares.

THMO) stock’s latest price update

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO)’s stock price has soared by 11.82 in relation to previous closing price of 1.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-08 that Conference Call to be Held on August 10, 2023 RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. , Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provide a corporate strategic update on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the close of trading.

THMO Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +12.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO rose by +9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1923. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc saw -59.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.08 for the present operating margin

+22.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc stands at -107.51. The total capital return value is set at -44.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.36. Equity return is now at value -280.02, with -72.01 for asset returns.

Based on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (THMO), the company’s capital structure generated 247.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.22. Total debt to assets is 54.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (THMO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.