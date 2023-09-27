The -13.88% Decline of LKQ Corp’s (LKQ) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of LKQ Corp (LKQ) has gone down by -3.22% for the week, with a -5.48% drop in the past month and a -14.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.62% for LKQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.84% for LKQ’s stock, with a -11.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) Right Now?

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LKQ Corp (LKQ) by analysts is $67.13, which is $18.18 above the current market price. The public float for LKQ is 265.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of LKQ was 1.24M shares.

LKQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) has plunged by -1.90 when compared to previous closing price of 49.89, but the company has seen a -3.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Increasing average age of vehicles, tech advancement and widespread digitization are driving the auto replacement industry. Stocks like GPC and LKQ are poised to benefit.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at -7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.74. In addition, LKQ Corp saw -8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from Zarcone Dominick P, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $51.74 back on Sep 05. After this action, Zarcone Dominick P now owns 495,004 shares of LKQ Corp, valued at $1,655,610 using the latest closing price.

Divitto Meg, the Director of LKQ Corp, sale 2,300 shares at $54.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Divitto Meg is holding 15,607 shares at $124,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+38.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corp stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.08. Equity return is now at value 17.41, with 7.65 for asset returns.

Based on LKQ Corp (LKQ), the company’s capital structure generated 72.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.92. Total debt to assets is 32.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, LKQ Corp (LKQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.