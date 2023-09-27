The -13.88% Decline of HSBC Holdings plc ADR’s (HSBC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, HSBC stock has gone down by -0.05%, with a monthly gain of 2.98% and a quarterly surge of 0.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.03% for HSBC Holdings plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.00% for HSBC’s stock, with a 5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) is above average at 6.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) is $49.31, which is $10.22 above the current market price. The public float for HSBC is 3.92B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HSBC on September 27, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC)’s stock price has soared by 0.31 in relation to previous closing price of 38.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC International TV reported 2023-09-27 that Herald van der Linde, head of equity strategy at HSBC for Asia-Pacific, says Indonesia is “also a great story” but its earnings growth is “not as exciting” as India’s.

HSBC Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.37. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 14.18, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.