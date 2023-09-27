The -13.88% Decline of Exscientia Plc ADR’s (EXAI) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) has seen a -7.51% decrease in the past week, with a -30.36% drop in the past month, and a -18.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.81% for EXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.97% for EXAI’s stock, with a -26.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EXAI is at 0.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXAI is $14.00, which is $17.19 above the current market price. The public float for EXAI is 116.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume for EXAI on September 27, 2023 was 590.14K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.59 in comparison to its previous close of 5.01, however, the company has experienced a -7.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR (EXAI) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

EXAI Trading at -28.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.14%, as shares sank -20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, Exscientia Plc ADR saw -12.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -30.21, with -22.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.