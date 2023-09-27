The 0.28% Simple Moving Average of Redwire Corporation’s (RDW) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Redwire Corporation (RDW) has seen a -11.35% decrease in the past week, with a -5.86% drop in the past month, and a 12.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.06% for RDW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.61% for RDW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Redwire Corporation (RDW) is $8.00, which is $4.61 above the current market price. The public float for RDW is 21.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RDW on September 27, 2023 was 233.65K shares.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)'s stock price has gone rise by 5.09 in comparison to its previous close of 2.75, however, the company has experienced a -11.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDW stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDW in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDW Trading at -12.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDW fell by -11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Redwire Corporation saw 45.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDW starting from AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC, who sale 15,122 shares at the price of $3.39 back on Sep 18. After this action, AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC now owns 36,053,750 shares of Redwire Corporation, valued at $51,264 using the latest closing price.

AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC, the Director of Redwire Corporation, sale 48,552 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC is holding 36,068,872 shares at $176,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.75 for the present operating margin

+17.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwire Corporation stands at -81.36. The total capital return value is set at -21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.89. Equity return is now at value -291.87, with -22.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Redwire Corporation (RDW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.