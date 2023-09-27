T Stamp Inc (IDAI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for T Stamp Inc (IDAI) by analysts is $5.00, which is $10.88 above the current market price. The public float for IDAI is 6.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of IDAI was 3.43M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IDAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI) has decreased by -8.47 when compared to last closing price of 1.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-18 that T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI, EURONEXT:AIID) has announced the launch of its Tap-In Band, a wrist-worn, tamper-resistant, hypoallergenic near-field communication (NFC) band designed to support the compliance of individuals participating in community-based supervision programs. Trust Stamp’s shares moved higher on the news, adding 4.3% to US$2.18 in pre-market trade on Monday.

IDAI’s Market Performance

T Stamp Inc (IDAI) has seen a -19.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.72% decline in the past month and a 15.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.11% for IDAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.53% for IDAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.99% for the last 200 days.

IDAI Trading at -11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.88%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI fell by -19.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7685. In addition, T Stamp Inc saw -32.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.30 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc stands at -224.54. The total capital return value is set at -306.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -332.65. Equity return is now at value -300.88, with -144.26 for asset returns.

Based on T Stamp Inc (IDAI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.77. Total debt to assets is 21.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, T Stamp Inc (IDAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.