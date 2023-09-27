T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is 15.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TROW is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is $104.25, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for TROW is 219.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% of that float. On September 27, 2023, TROW’s average trading volume was 1.32M shares.

The stock of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has decreased by -2.50 when compared to last closing price of 105.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that Uncertainty is something that we can evaluate in the financial markets in general. There are many tools and indicators that we can monitor to visualize and quantify uncertainty at a general level in the markets, but there is something that is completely individual and that is risk aversion.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW’s stock has fallen by -6.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.83% and a quarterly drop of -5.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.94% for TROW’s stock, with a -8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at -8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.47. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Higginbotham Robert C.T., who sale 30 shares at the price of $112.63 back on Sep 01. After this action, Higginbotham Robert C.T. now owns 70,855 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $3,379 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 11,969 shares at $111.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi is holding 129,436 shares at $1,338,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 16.57, with 12.39 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.