Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SG is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SG is $16.00, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for SG is 87.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.68% of that float. The average trading volume for SG on September 27, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

SG) stock's latest price update

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.23 in comparison to its previous close of 11.34, however, the company has experienced a -4.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Fox Business reported 2023-09-14 that Sweetgreen got hit Thursday with a lawsuit in New York that accused the company of race and gender-based discrimination. The employees who filed it worked at a handful of NYC stores.

SG’s Market Performance

SG’s stock has fallen by -4.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.42% and a quarterly drop of -6.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for Sweetgreen Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.40% for SG’s stock, with a 5.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SG Trading at -19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -17.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc saw 30.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from Ru Nathaniel, who sale 96,091 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, Ru Nathaniel now owns 0 shares of Sweetgreen Inc, valued at $1,345,274 using the latest closing price.

Neman Jonathan, the Chief Executive Officer of Sweetgreen Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Neman Jonathan is holding 0 shares at $140,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.00 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sweetgreen Inc stands at -40.51. The total capital return value is set at -22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.99. Equity return is now at value -28.86, with -20.08 for asset returns.

Based on Sweetgreen Inc (SG), the company’s capital structure generated 55.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.72. Total debt to assets is 31.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sweetgreen Inc (SG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.