Steelcase Inc.’s (SCS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has seen a 21.79% increase in the past week, with a 26.83% gain in the past month, and a 44.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for SCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.59% for SCS stock, with a simple moving average of 36.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is above average at 22.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is $10.25, which is -$3.73 below the current market price. The public float for SCS is 83.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCS on September 27, 2023 was 816.13K shares.

SCS) stock’s latest price update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.90 in relation to its previous close of 11.05. However, the company has experienced a 21.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-22 that Steelcase delivered better-than-expected revenue and strong earnings growth with its latest quarter. Management credited the beat to pricing power and improved fulfillment patterns.

SCS Trading at 22.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares surge +23.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +21.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 51.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Sep 22. After this action, O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S now owns 307,252 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $330,600 using the latest closing price.

Krestakos Robert G, the VP, Global Operations of Steelcase Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $7.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Krestakos Robert G is holding 114,289 shares at $39,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +1.05. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 6.52, with 2.39 for asset returns.

Based on Steelcase Inc. (SCS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 31.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.