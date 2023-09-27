Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) by analysts is $5.50, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for SPWH is 36.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.85% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SPWH was 628.07K shares.

The stock price of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) has surged by 5.97 when compared to previous closing price of 3.52, but the company has seen a -2.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-26 that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. SPWH, -0.28% said Tuesday it has appointed Paul Stone, former chief retail officer at Cabela’s Inc., as its chief executive, effective Nov. 1. Stone will replace Joseph P.

SPWH’s Market Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) has experienced a -2.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.34% drop in the past month, and a -30.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for SPWH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.72% for SPWH stock, with a simple moving average of -47.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SPWH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SPWH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPWH Trading at -27.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -22.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWH fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc saw -60.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWH starting from CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, who sale 27,733 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Sep 21. After this action, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, valued at $101,780 using the latest closing price.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, the 10% Owner of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, sale 6,425 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC is holding 3,743,541 shares at $21,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+28.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc stands at +2.90. The total capital return value is set at 8.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.34. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.54 for asset returns.

Based on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH), the company’s capital structure generated 141.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.56. Total debt to assets is 43.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 701.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.