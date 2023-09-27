Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 23.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Six Flags (SIX) is apprehensive about the uncertain macroeconomic environment and inflationary pressures. Also, dismal in-park spending per capita is a concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) is 24.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SIX is 2.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) is $27.83, which is $8.31 above the current market price. The public float for SIX is 82.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.97% of that float. On September 27, 2023, SIX’s average trading volume was 1.82M shares.

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX stock saw an increase of -1.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.90% and a quarterly increase of -11.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.86% for SIX’s stock, with a -8.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $31 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIX Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.07. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corp saw -0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Williams-Ramey Aimee, who sale 11,630 shares at the price of $24.45 back on Sep 08. After this action, Williams-Ramey Aimee now owns 0 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, valued at $284,354 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, purchase 5,812 shares at $26.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mick Gary is holding 89,737 shares at $156,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.92 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corp stands at +8.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.