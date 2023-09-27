Should You Invest in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PRO is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRO is $42.29, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for PRO is 41.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.91% of that float. The average trading volume for PRO on September 27, 2023 was 351.14K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PRO) stock’s latest price update

Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO)’s stock price has increased by 12.79 compared to its previous closing price of 31.99. However, the company has seen a 8.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-27 that Pros Holdings Inc, a U.S. provider of revenue management software to airlines and other industries that has struggled to become profitable, is exploring options that include a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

PRO’s Market Performance

PRO’s stock has risen by 8.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.52% and a quarterly rise of 22.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Pros Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.98% for PRO stock, with a simple moving average of 24.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRO Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRO rose by +8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.06. In addition, Pros Holdings Inc saw 48.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRO starting from Cook Scott William, who sale 1,097 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Jul 31. After this action, Cook Scott William now owns 37,206 shares of Pros Holdings Inc, valued at $41,686 using the latest closing price.

Cook Scott William, the Sr.VP,Chief Accounting Officer of Pros Holdings Inc, sale 1,903 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Cook Scott William is holding 38,303 shares at $72,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.72 for the present operating margin

+60.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pros Holdings Inc stands at -29.78. The total capital return value is set at -24.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.86. Equity return is now at value -28896.55, with -14.18 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.