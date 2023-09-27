Should You Invest in Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Now?

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GTN is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GTN is $13.25, which is $8.36 above the current market price. The public float for GTN is 82.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume for GTN on September 27, 2023 was 942.29K shares.

GTN) stock’s latest price update

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.00 in relation to its previous close of 6.75. However, the company has experienced a -3.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Gray Television’s stock has lost two-thirds of its value since early 2022, creating an opportunity for brave investors. The company has a large number of well-received TV channels, with one channel in the top spot in 70% of its markets. Gray’s high debt levels and concerns about the TV industry have led to a lack of faith from investors, but its cash generation and growing revenues indicate potential for upside.

GTN’s Market Performance

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has experienced a -3.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.47% drop in the past month, and a -11.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for GTN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.32% for GTN’s stock, with a -25.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GTN Trading at -16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, Gray Television Inc. saw -38.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from ELDER T L, who sale 500 shares at the price of $9.29 back on Aug 31. After this action, ELDER T L now owns 24,260 shares of Gray Television Inc., valued at $4,645 using the latest closing price.

ELDER T L, the Director Emeritus of Gray Television Inc., sale 3,793 shares at $10.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that ELDER T L is holding 24,760 shares at $39,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.09 for the present operating margin

+29.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television Inc. stands at +12.38. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 10.27, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Based on Gray Television Inc. (GTN), the company’s capital structure generated 236.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.25. Total debt to assets is 58.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.