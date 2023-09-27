Should You Invest in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Now?

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for BXP is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BXP is $67.93, which is $9.68 above the current market price. The public float for BXP is 156.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.64% of that float. The average trading volume for BXP on September 27, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.22 compared to its previous closing price of 59.64. However, the company has seen a -11.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-24 that This year’s commercial real estate market is in a tough spot. High interest rates and remote work’s newfound permanence in corporate culture combine to make commercial real estate a tough sell.

BXP’s Market Performance

BXP’s stock has fallen by -11.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.83% and a quarterly drop of -0.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Boston Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.51% for BXP stock, with a simple moving average of -5.48% for the last 200 days.

BXP Trading at -11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP fell by -11.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.84. In addition, Boston Properties Inc. saw -14.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from Kevorkian Eric G, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $66.43 back on Sep 11. After this action, Kevorkian Eric G now owns 994 shares of Boston Properties Inc., valued at $66,430 using the latest closing price.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the Senior EVP of Boston Properties Inc., sale 65,000 shares at $67.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that RITCHEY RAYMOND A is holding 0 shares at $4,362,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.03 for the present operating margin

+38.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Properties Inc. stands at +27.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 11.09, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Properties Inc. (BXP), the company’s capital structure generated 239.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.53. Total debt to assets is 60.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.