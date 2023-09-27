SharkNinja Inc. (SN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.13% for SharkNinja Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.95% for SN’s stock, with a 24.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) Right Now?

SN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SN on September 27, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

SN) stock’s latest price update

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN)’s stock price has increased by 4.16 compared to its previous closing price of 43.00. However, the company has seen a 0.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-09-27 that William Blair analyst Phillip Blee initiated coverage of appliance maker SharkNinja with an Outperform rating.

SN Trading at 24.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +28.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN rose by +1.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.80. In addition, SharkNinja Inc. saw 5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.