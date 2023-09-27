Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s (SJ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has gone up by 26.25% for the week, with a 26.25% rise in the past month and a 17.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.10% for SJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.22% for SJ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Right Now?

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SJ is 14.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SJ on September 27, 2023 was 21.20K shares.

SJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) has jumped by 6.15 compared to previous close of 3.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2022-12-03 that If you look hard enough, you can find companies with unusual competitive advantages.

SJ Trading at 23.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +20.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJ rose by +26.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Scienjoy Holding Corporation saw 92.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+14.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scienjoy Holding Corporation stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 14.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.87. Equity return is now at value 9.87, with 7.83 for asset returns.

Based on Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.10. Total debt to assets is 1.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.