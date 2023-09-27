Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Stock Sees a5.43 Increase

In the past week, SRRK stock has gone down by -1.74%, with a monthly gain of 11.68% and a quarterly plunge of -12.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for Scholar Rock Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.03% for SRRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRRK is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) is $22.00, which is $16.35 above the current market price. The public float for SRRK is 43.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.43% of that float. On September 27, 2023, SRRK’s average trading volume was 332.55K shares.

SRRK) stock’s latest price update

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.43 compared to its previous closing price of 6.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Tap four stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach. These stocks include AMC Entertainment (AMC), Scholar Rock (SRRK), PTK Acquisition (VLN), OI Glass (OI) and Sera Prognostics (SERA).

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRRK Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corp saw -24.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Qatanani Mo, who sale 1,945 shares at the price of $6.34 back on Sep 18. After this action, Qatanani Mo now owns 97,043 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, valued at $12,331 using the latest closing price.

Parlavecchio Caryn, the CHRO of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, sale 1,353 shares at $6.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Parlavecchio Caryn is holding 117,199 shares at $9,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-404.81 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scholar Rock Holding Corp stands at -405.21. The total capital return value is set at -46.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.87. Equity return is now at value -60.10, with -45.09 for asset returns.

Based on Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK), the company’s capital structure generated 26.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.05. Total debt to assets is 19.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.