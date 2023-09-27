Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.20 compared to its previous closing price of 19.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that The healthcare industry comprises multiple sectors, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare equipment, each offering a unique and potentially risky opportunity. News regarding FDA approval and positive results for therapies, pharmaceuticals, and trials greatly influences the outlook for companies, especially ones with small market cap share price.

Is It Worth Investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SAGE is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SAGE is $25.53, which is $4.81 above than the current price. The public float for SAGE is 51.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.03% of that float. The average trading volume of SAGE on September 27, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

SAGE’s Market Performance

The stock of Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) has seen a 1.91% increase in the past week, with a 4.57% rise in the past month, and a -55.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for SAGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.96% for SAGE’s stock, with a -48.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAGE Trading at -20.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.69. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc saw -45.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAGE starting from Barrett Elizabeth, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $18.64 back on Aug 09. After this action, Barrett Elizabeth now owns 3,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc, valued at $37,279 using the latest closing price.

Barrett Elizabeth, the Director of Sage Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $50.50 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Barrett Elizabeth is holding 1,000 shares at $50,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7116.69 for the present operating margin

+74.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sage Therapeutics Inc stands at -6931.88. The total capital return value is set at -36.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.55. Equity return is now at value -47.55, with -44.09 for asset returns.

Based on Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.