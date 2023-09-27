Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT)’s stock price has decreased by -16.59 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a -24.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Frank Pogubila – Investor Relations Michael Roper – CEO Jennifer Black – CFO Kevin Mohan – Chairman of the Board of Sadot Group Conference Call Participants Aaron Grey – Alliance Global Partners William Gregozeski – Greenridge Global Thomas Kerr – Zacks Research Benjamin Klieve – Lake Street Capital Robert Goldman – Goldman Small Cap Research Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Sadot Group Inc., formerly known as Muscle Maker, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SDOT is 1.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SDOT is 28.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On September 27, 2023, SDOT’s average trading volume was 364.53K shares.

SDOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) has seen a -24.17% decrease in the past week, with a -15.76% drop in the past month, and a -30.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.98% for SDOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.76% for SDOT stock, with a simple moving average of -25.96% for the last 200 days.

SDOT Trading at -24.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.33%, as shares sank -18.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDOT fell by -24.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0302. In addition, Sadot Group Inc saw -8.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDOT starting from Khan Ahmed, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Aug 28. After this action, Khan Ahmed now owns 1,000 shares of Sadot Group Inc, valued at $495 using the latest closing price.

Infante Aimee, the Chief Marketing Officer of Sadot Group Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Infante Aimee is holding 5,102 shares at $1,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.44 for the present operating margin

+1.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sadot Group Inc stands at -4.92. The total capital return value is set at -31.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.60. Equity return is now at value -23.55, with -10.36 for asset returns.

Based on Sadot Group Inc (SDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 21.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.69. Total debt to assets is 13.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 623.93 and the total asset turnover is 5.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.