Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is above average at 12.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RYAAY is 227.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RYAAY on September 27, 2023 was 451.57K shares.

RYAAY stock's latest price update

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.49 in comparison to its previous close of 97.05, however, the company has experienced a -2.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

RYAAY’s Market Performance

RYAAY’s stock has fallen by -2.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.03% and a quarterly drop of -9.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for RYAAY’s stock, with a 3.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RYAAY Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.87. In addition, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR saw 33.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Equity return is now at value 27.99, with 10.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.