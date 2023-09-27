RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has plunged by -1.43 when compared to previous closing price of 9.81, but the company has seen a -2.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that RLJ Lodging Trust is a full-service hospitality REIT with a portfolio of 96 hotels in 23 states, affiliated with premium brands like Marriott and Hilton. The company has an impressive liquidity position, low-interest rates on its debt, and has increased its dividend three times since 2022, making it an attractive investment. The company’s shares are also undervalued at present, further adding to its appeal.

Is It Worth Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is 30.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RLJ is 1.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is $13.63, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for RLJ is 153.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.25% of that float. On September 27, 2023, RLJ’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ stock saw an increase of -2.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.04% and a quarterly increase of -3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.77% for RLJ’s stock, with a -8.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RLJ Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.93. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.11 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at +3.51. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.17, with 1.54 for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.