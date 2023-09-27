Real-Time Update: Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) has seen a 6.68% increase in the past week, with a 8.56% gain in the past month, and a 5.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.11% for EEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.05% for EEX’s stock, with a 10.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Emerald Holding Inc (NYSE: EEX) Right Now?

Emerald Holding Inc (NYSE: EEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EEX is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EEX is $9.60, which is $5.29 above the current price. The public float for EEX is 14.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EEX on September 27, 2023 was 93.72K shares.

EEX) stock’s latest price update

Emerald Holding Inc (NYSE: EEX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.12 compared to its previous closing price of 3.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-26 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences: Deutsche Bank’s 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 in Scottsdale, AZ at 5:55 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. (2:55 p.m. Mountain Standard Time) Maxim Group’s 2023 Virtual Tech Conference on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Interested investors and other.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EEX stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EEX in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $7.20 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EEX Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEX rose by +6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Emerald Holding Inc saw 21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEX starting from Field Brian, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Nov 07. After this action, Field Brian now owns 139,803 shares of Emerald Holding Inc, valued at $10,639 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.79 for the present operating margin

+46.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerald Holding Inc stands at +21.66. The total capital return value is set at -1.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.29. Equity return is now at value 13.68, with 4.71 for asset returns.

Based on Emerald Holding Inc (EEX), the company’s capital structure generated 97.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.