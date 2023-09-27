Real-Time Update: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) has seen a 6.49% increase in the past week, with a -15.88% drop in the past month, and a -22.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for CDMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.05% for CDMO’s stock, with a -33.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDMO is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDMO is $19.25, which is $11.74 above the current price. The public float for CDMO is 62.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDMO on September 27, 2023 was 562.03K shares.

CDMO) stock’s latest price update

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tim Brons – Investor Relations Nick Green – President & Chief Executive Officer Dan Hart – Chief Financial Officer Matt Kwietniak – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Jacob Johnson – Stephens Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum Sean Dodge – RBC Capital Markets Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Avid Bioservices First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDMO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CDMO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDMO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDMO Trading at -15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -15.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDMO rose by +7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, Avid Bioservices Inc saw -27.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDMO starting from Carleone Joseph, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $9.53 back on Sep 21. After this action, Carleone Joseph now owns 93,956 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc, valued at $190,696 using the latest closing price.

Green Nicholas Stewart, the President & CEO of Avid Bioservices Inc, sale 19,519 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Green Nicholas Stewart is holding 145,844 shares at $253,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.48 for the present operating margin

+21.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Bioservices Inc stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.15. Equity return is now at value -1.68, with -0.69 for asset returns.

Based on Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO), the company’s capital structure generated 100.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 39.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.