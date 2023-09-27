Real-Time Update: Ameren Corp. (AEE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Ameren Corp. (AEE) has seen a -4.20% decrease in the past week, with a -4.47% drop in the past month, and a -6.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for AEE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.53% for AEE’s stock, with a -9.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) Right Now?

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEE is 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEE is $88.42, which is $12.15 above the current price. The public float for AEE is 261.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEE on September 27, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

AEE) stock’s latest price update

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 79.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEE Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.49. In addition, Ameren Corp. saw -13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from MOEHN MICHAEL L, who sale 3,155 shares at the price of $79.63 back on Sep 01. After this action, MOEHN MICHAEL L now owns 161,369 shares of Ameren Corp., valued at $251,233 using the latest closing price.

Diya Fadi M, the SVP & CNO of Subsidiary of Ameren Corp., sale 36,940 shares at $82.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Diya Fadi M is holding 57,676 shares at $3,042,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+25.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corp. stands at +13.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 10.85, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corp. (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 39.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ameren Corp. (AEE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.