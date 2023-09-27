Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC)’s stock price has surge by 16.01relation to previous closing price of 9.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Ramaco Resources reported a drop in Q2 2023 revenues, but its discovery of rare earth elements in its Brook Mine presents a significant opportunity for future growth. The production and demand for rare earth elements have been affected by China’s dominance in the market and the increasing use of REEs in renewable energy technologies. Ramaco Resources has the potential to increase its coal production for export purposes and strengthen its exposure to pricing variability, creating a stronger revenue stream.

Is It Worth Investing in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) is above average at 6.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) is $11.63, which is $11.16 above the current market price. The public float for METC is 43.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of METC on September 27, 2023 was 344.79K shares.

METC’s Market Performance

METC stock saw an increase of 20.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 38.55% and a quarterly increase of 33.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Ramaco Resources Inc (METC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.21% for METC’s stock, with a 38.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of METC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for METC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for METC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for METC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on June 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

METC Trading at 27.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +35.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC rose by +20.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc saw 50.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METC starting from FRISCHKORN DAVID E K, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $7.58 back on May 31. After this action, FRISCHKORN DAVID E K now owns 38,027 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc, valued at $15,160 using the latest closing price.

Giacometto Aurelia Skipwith, the Director of Ramaco Resources Inc, sale 3,600 shares at $8.96 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Giacometto Aurelia Skipwith is holding 14,477 shares at $32,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.58 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc stands at +20.51. The total capital return value is set at 42.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.57. Equity return is now at value 24.03, with 12.89 for asset returns.

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc (METC), the company’s capital structure generated 44.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.99. Total debt to assets is 22.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.