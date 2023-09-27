Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (PYR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ: PYR)’s stock price has dropped by -13.25 in relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -27.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-19 that PyroGenesis Canada Inc announced that it has received a small, signed order from a global aerospace firm pertaining to PyroGenesis’ plasma atomized titanium metal powders designed for 3D printing and is intended for one of the client’s ongoing internal research and development programs. The provider of advanced plasma processes said unlike the recently announced contract for fine powder, this new order is for ‘coarse cut’ metal powder, typically considered a by-product from the production runs that produce fine powders ranging from 20-45 µm (microns) in size.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ: PYR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (PYR) is $0.60, The public float for PYR is 97.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PYR on September 27, 2023 was 35.60K shares.

PYR’s Market Performance

PYR stock saw a decrease of -27.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -40.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.64% for Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (PYR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.64% for PYR’s stock, with a -46.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PYR Trading at -35.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.55%, as shares sank -38.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYR fell by -27.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5783. In addition, Pyrogenesis Canada Inc saw -45.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PYR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.71 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pyrogenesis Canada Inc stands at -169.18. The total capital return value is set at -69.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.61. Equity return is now at value -138.23, with -57.95 for asset returns.

Based on Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (PYR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.08. Total debt to assets is 14.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (PYR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.