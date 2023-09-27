PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHM is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHM is $99.27, which is $23.73 above the current price. The public float for PHM is 217.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHM on September 27, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

PHM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) has plunged by -0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 73.93, but the company has seen a -5.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that The Fed kept interest rates steady last week, but projected monetary policy will remain significantly tighter through 2024 than previously expected.

PHM’s Market Performance

PulteGroup Inc (PHM) has seen a -5.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.05% decline in the past month and a -6.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for PHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.43% for PHM’s stock, with a 12.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $93 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHM Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.08. In addition, PulteGroup Inc saw 60.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from Snyder Lila, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $80.73 back on Aug 03. After this action, Snyder Lila now owns 5,540 shares of PulteGroup Inc, valued at $322,936 using the latest closing price.

OShaughnessy Robert, the Exec. VP & CFO of PulteGroup Inc, sale 115,102 shares at $66.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that OShaughnessy Robert is holding 177,564 shares at $7,700,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc stands at +16.03. The total capital return value is set at 31.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 31.51, with 19.01 for asset returns.

Based on PulteGroup Inc (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.39. Total debt to assets is 18.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PulteGroup Inc (PHM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.