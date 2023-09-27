Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 6.15. However, the company has seen a -2.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that We take a look at the action in business development companies through the third week of September and highlight some of the key themes we are watching. BDCs had a strong week with a total return above 2%, and all companies in our coverage finished in the green. BKCC is merging with another BlackRock BDC, which is a common move for underperforming BDCs.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSEC is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PSEC is $5.75, which is -$0.22 below the current price. The public float for PSEC is 297.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSEC on September 27, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC stock saw a decrease of -2.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for PSEC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.85% for the last 200 days.

PSEC Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -14.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Barry John F, who purchase 166,160 shares at the price of $5.99 back on Sep 12. After this action, Barry John F now owns 72,918,888 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $995,298 using the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 16,520 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Barry John F is holding 72,752,728 shares at $98,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at -12.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.