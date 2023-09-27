ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.71% for ParaZero Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.77% for PRZO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PRZO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of PRZO on September 27, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

PRZO) stock’s latest price update

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.00, however, the company has experienced a -17.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that ParaZero Technologies sets the standard for drone safety at the annual International Drone Show, unveiling its innovative solutions for safer drone operations in urban environments

PRZO Trading at -36.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO fell by -17.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1954. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd saw -74.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.