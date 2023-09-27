Paccar Inc. (PCAR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCAR is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PCAR is $89.50, which is $6.55 above the current price. The public float for PCAR is 513.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCAR on September 27, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR)’s stock price has plunge by -1.87relation to previous closing price of 85.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Investors looking for stocks in the Automotive – Domestic sector might want to consider either Paccar (PCAR) or Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

PCAR’s Market Performance

PCAR’s stock has fallen by -1.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.09% and a quarterly rise of 4.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Paccar Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.42% for PCAR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $115 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCAR Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.15. In addition, Paccar Inc. saw 27.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from FEIGHT R PRESTON, who sale 56,000 shares at the price of $85.96 back on Aug 02. After this action, FEIGHT R PRESTON now owns 128,105 shares of Paccar Inc., valued at $4,813,967 using the latest closing price.

SCHIPPERS HARRIE, the PRESIDENT & CFO of Paccar Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $86.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that SCHIPPERS HARRIE is holding 93,522 shares at $2,065,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paccar Inc. stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 26.42, with 10.81 for asset returns.

Based on Paccar Inc. (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 87.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.66. Total debt to assets is 34.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.