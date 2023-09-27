Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for OSTK is at 3.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OSTK is $38.17, which is $16.44 above the current market price. The public float for OSTK is 44.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.73% of that float. The average trading volume for OSTK on September 27, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

OSTK) stock’s latest price update

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.72 compared to its previous closing price of 17.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-26 that The 2023 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and the expectations are for a sluggish season. Surveys from numerous consumer watchdogs suggest consumers continue to cut spending and plan to be frugal during the holidays.

OSTK’s Market Performance

Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) has experienced a -10.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.05% drop in the past month, and a -32.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for OSTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.40% for OSTK’s stock, with a -27.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OSTK Trading at -39.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -35.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.12. In addition, Overstock.com Inc saw -15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from Nettles William Benjamin JR, who purchase 2,052 shares at the price of $24.68 back on Aug 22. After this action, Nettles William Benjamin JR now owns 10,385 shares of Overstock.com Inc, valued at $50,644 using the latest closing price.

Messing Barbara, the Director of Overstock.com Inc, sale 592 shares at $33.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Messing Barbara is holding 5,635 shares at $19,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.78. Equity return is now at value -21.46, with -15.13 for asset returns.

Based on Overstock.com Inc (OSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 7.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.65. Total debt to assets is 5.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.