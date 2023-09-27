ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ORIC is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ORIC is $15.86, which is $9.76 above the current market price. The public float for ORIC is 31.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.22% of that float. The average trading volume for ORIC on September 27, 2023 was 344.45K shares.

The stock price of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) has dropped by -6.88 compared to previous close of 7.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

ORIC’s Market Performance

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) has experienced a -16.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.55% drop in the past month, and a -16.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for ORIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.54% for ORIC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORIC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ORIC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORIC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $8 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORIC Trading at -16.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -21.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORIC fell by -16.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 19.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORIC starting from Chacko Jacob, who sale 5,156 shares at the price of $8.01 back on Jul 11. After this action, Chacko Jacob now owns 780,652 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $41,287 using the latest closing price.

Chacko Jacob, the President and CEO of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 10,508 shares at $8.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Chacko Jacob is holding 785,808 shares at $84,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORIC

The total capital return value is set at -33.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -36.61, with -33.57 for asset returns.

Based on ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.16. Total debt to assets is 4.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.