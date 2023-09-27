NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.58 in relation to previous closing price of 198.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Investors interested in Semiconductor – Analog and Mixed stocks are likely familiar with NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Monolithic Power (MPWR). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is above average at 18.44x. The 36-month beta value for NXPI is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NXPI is $235.68, which is $40.89 above than the current price. The public float for NXPI is 257.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume of NXPI on September 27, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

NXPI’s Market Performance

The stock of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has seen a -2.08% decrease in the past week, with a -0.62% drop in the past month, and a -2.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for NXPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.33% for NXPI’s stock, with a 5.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXPI Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.49. In addition, NXP Semiconductors NV saw 23.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Wuamett Jennifer, who sale 11,394 shares at the price of $199.80 back on Sep 15. After this action, Wuamett Jennifer now owns 27,569 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV, valued at $2,276,520 using the latest closing price.

Southern Julie, the Chair of NXP Semiconductors NV, purchase 203 shares at $218.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Southern Julie is holding 10,540 shares at $44,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors NV stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 36.65, with 11.97 for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 153.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 47.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In summary, NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.