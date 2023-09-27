NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.27 in relation to its previous close of 39.19. However, the company has experienced a -2.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Electric utilities in the SMID-cap space have seen a strong bid in the backend of the year, with differentiated business models being the most appealing. NRG Energy is one such differentiated name, pulling off solid Q2 numbers and robust economic growth levers. Multiples are compressed opening up the risk/reward asymmetry going forward.

Is It Worth Investing in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NRG is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is $41.63, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for NRG is 221.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% of that float. On September 27, 2023, NRG’s average trading volume was 3.50M shares.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG stock saw an increase of -2.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.07% and a quarterly increase of 4.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for NRG stock, with a simple moving average of 10.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRG Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.54. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw 20.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from HOBBY PAUL W, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $31.37 back on Dec 16. After this action, HOBBY PAUL W now owns 89,320 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $109,795 using the latest closing price.

Donohue Elisabeth B, the Director of NRG Energy Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $31.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Donohue Elisabeth B is holding 17,724 shares at $78,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+6.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +3.87. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.27. Equity return is now at value -47.61, with -6.49 for asset returns.

Based on NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), the company’s capital structure generated 216.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.44. Total debt to assets is 28.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.