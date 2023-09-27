NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Stock Sees a-2.25 Decrease

The stock of NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen a -8.01% decrease in the past week, with a -10.27% drop in the past month, and a -16.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for NNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.01% for NNN’s stock, with a -18.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) Right Now?

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NNN is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NNN is $44.92, which is $13.14 above the current price. The public float for NNN is 181.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NNN on September 27, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

NNN) stock’s latest price update

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN)’s stock price has dropped by -2.25 in relation to previous closing price of 35.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Many high-quality equity REITs are trading at substantial discounts on price-to-NAV ratios. REITs with good management teams should be able to gain a premium to NAV, but very few are achieving this currently. The amount of new apartment construction poses a risk, but some REITs are trading at unusually cheap price-to-NAV ratios.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNN Trading at -12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN fell by -8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.98. In addition, NNN REIT Inc saw -23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.24 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc stands at +43.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.12, with 4.56 for asset returns.

Based on NNN REIT Inc (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 48.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.