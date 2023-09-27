NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) Stock Faces 1.82% Weekly Volatility

The stock of NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) has gone down by -5.06% for the week, with a -14.50% drop in the past month and a -18.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.16% for NICE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.78% for NICE’s stock, with a -18.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) is above average at 36.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) is $257.18, which is $92.02 above the current market price. The public float for NICE is 63.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NICE on September 27, 2023 was 338.42K shares.

The stock price of NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) has surged by 0.20 when compared to previous closing price of 166.64, but the company has seen a -5.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that NICE’s second-quarter 2023 results reflect benefits from robust cloud revenues, driven by the increased migration to the cloud and an expanding customer base.

NICE Trading at -16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NICE fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.68. In addition, NICE Ltd ADR saw -13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for NICE Ltd ADR stands at +12.19. The total capital return value is set at 8.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 10.16, with 6.42 for asset returns.

Based on NICE Ltd ADR (NICE), the company’s capital structure generated 25.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.35. Total debt to assets is 16.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.