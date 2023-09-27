News Corp (NWS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NWS is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NWS is $10.00, which is -$6.35 below the current price. The public float for NWS is 104.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWS on September 27, 2023 was 907.46K shares.

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.54 in relation to its previous close of 20.46. However, the company has experienced a -1.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-09-22 that Bloomberg News entertainment editor Chris Palmeri reacts to the news of media titan Rupert Murdoch leaving the helm of his empire after seven decades. Watch Bloomberg Radio LIVE on YouTube Weekdays 10am-6pm ET WATCH HERE: bit.ly/3P7nstQ ——–

NWS’s Market Performance

News Corp (NWS) has seen a -1.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.01% decline in the past month and a 4.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for NWS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.15% for NWS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

NWS Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWS fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.18. In addition, News Corp saw 10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWS starting from PANUCCIO SUSAN, who sale 10,758 shares at the price of $21.38 back on Aug 16. After this action, PANUCCIO SUSAN now owns 154,287 shares of News Corp, valued at $230,006 using the latest closing price.

PANUCCIO SUSAN, the Chief Financial Officer of News Corp, sale 184,212 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that PANUCCIO SUSAN is holding 165,045 shares at $3,863,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+40.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corp stands at +1.51. Equity return is now at value 1.83, with 0.87 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, News Corp (NWS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.