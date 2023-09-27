Netapp Inc (NTAP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has dropped by -0.87 in relation to previous closing price of 75.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that NetApp stock presents a mixed investment profile with positive attributes like an attractive dividend and a substantial cash reserve, offset by concerns about its growth rates and the competitive tech sector. NetApp’s near-term prospects are influenced by a challenging macroeconomic environment, with revenue growth rates expected to stabilize and possibly grow in the second half of fiscal year 2024. The stock’s valuation appears reasonable, with an attractive dividend yield, substantial net cash, and a commitment to returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTAP is $80.78, which is $5.78 above the current price. The public float for NTAP is 208.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on September 27, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP’s stock has seen a -1.56% decrease for the week, with a 0.17% rise in the past month and a -0.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for Netapp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.25% for NTAP’s stock, with a 8.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTAP Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.31. In addition, Netapp Inc saw 24.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from HELD GERALD, who sale 5,634 shares at the price of $78.50 back on Sep 12. After this action, HELD GERALD now owns 17,457 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $442,269 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of Netapp Inc, sale 4,500 shares at $78.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Kurian George is holding 272,136 shares at $352,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netapp Inc stands at +20.04. The total capital return value is set at 30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 158.04, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Based on Netapp Inc (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 231.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.