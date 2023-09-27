Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Stock Records -27.15% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has gone down by -9.22% for the week, with a -20.02% drop in the past month and a -27.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.37% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.48% for NVTS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) is $11.65, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for NVTS is 112.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVTS on September 27, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has plunge by -3.28relation to previous closing price of 7.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVTS Trading at -22.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -19.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS fell by -9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corp saw 93.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Sheridan Eugene, who sale 16,666 shares at the price of $8.57 back on Sep 06. After this action, Sheridan Eugene now owns 827,996 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, valued at $142,884 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, sale 16,866 shares at $8.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 844,662 shares at $145,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-317.74 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corp stands at +198.46. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.44. Equity return is now at value -50.46, with -40.49 for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.