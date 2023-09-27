Navigating the Volatility of Sunopta Inc.’s (STKL) Stock

In the past week, STKL stock has gone down by -5.22%, with a monthly decline of -17.86% and a quarterly plunge of -47.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for Sunopta Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.62% for STKL’s stock, with a -50.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunopta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunopta Inc. (STKL) is $9.20, which is $10.55 above the current market price. The public float for STKL is 111.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STKL on September 27, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

STKL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sunopta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) has decreased by -2.27 when compared to last closing price of 3.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching SunOpta (STKL) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $10 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STKL Trading at -29.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -18.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Sunopta Inc. saw -59.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $4.40 back on Aug 21. After this action, HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA now owns 201,586 shares of Sunopta Inc., valued at $198,063 using the latest closing price.

Ennen Joseph, the CEO of Sunopta Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.72 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Ennen Joseph is holding 1,887,401 shares at $100,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+12.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunopta Inc. stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.49. Equity return is now at value -9.25, with -3.58 for asset returns.

Based on Sunopta Inc. (STKL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 46.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sunopta Inc. (STKL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.