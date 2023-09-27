Navigating the Volatility of NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) Stock

In the past week, NEXT stock has gone down by -4.86%, with a monthly decline of -11.87% and a quarterly plunge of -32.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for NextDecade Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.55% for NEXT’s stock, with a -8.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is $9.17, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for NEXT is 150.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEXT on September 27, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

NEXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has increased by 3.16 when compared to last closing price of 5.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that The Roundhill Alerian LNG ETF’s holdings include Cheniere Energy (LNG), NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Shell plc (SHEL).

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $8 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEXT Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 9.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -91.72, with -62.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.