Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.37 in relation to its previous close of 17.81. However, the company has experienced a -8.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that To combat rising oil prices and meet climate goals, governments incentivize EV adoption. While pricey, EVs offer long-term savings.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAC is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) is $35.57, which is $18.62 above the current market price. The public float for LAC is 114.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.63% of that float. On September 27, 2023, LAC’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

LAC’s Market Performance

LAC stock saw an increase of -8.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.06% and a quarterly increase of -15.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Lithium Americas Corp (LAC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.80% for LAC stock, with a simple moving average of -16.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on November 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LAC Trading at -8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.65. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp saw -9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

The total capital return value is set at -8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lithium Americas Corp (LAC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.69. Total debt to assets is 20.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.