Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has seen a -12.20% decrease in the past week, with a -16.08% drop in the past month, and a -30.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for LICY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.26% for LICY stock, with a simple moving average of -31.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) is $7.13, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for LICY is 121.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LICY on September 27, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

The stock of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) has decreased by -6.74 when compared to last closing price of 3.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is undervalued and has the potential to be worth over 20 times its current value. Li-Cycle Holdings has a first-mover advantage in the growing market of recycling lithium batteries from electric vehicles (EVs). The company has backing from Glencore plc, a conglomerate with significant resources and a need for the metals that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will retrieve from old batteries.

LICY Trading at -27.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY fell by -12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp saw -24.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stands at -400.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71. Equity return is now at value -29.32, with -17.83 for asset returns.

Based on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 38.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 54.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.