KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) has decreased by -6.57 when compared to last closing price of 6.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-07-20 that ABERDEEN, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2023 before opening of the market on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 9:30 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss the results for the Second Quarter of 2023. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the fo.

Is It Worth Investing in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KNOP is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KNOP is $11.50, which is $5.1 above the current price. The public float for KNOP is 24.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNOP on September 27, 2023 was 141.19K shares.

KNOP’s Market Performance

KNOP’s stock has seen a 4.07% increase for the week, with a 28.26% rise in the past month and a 29.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.56% for KNOT Offshore Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.26% for KNOP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNOP stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for KNOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KNOP in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $8 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNOP Trading at 13.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +28.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNOP rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, KNOT Offshore Partners LP saw -33.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KNOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.66 for the present operating margin

+26.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for KNOT Offshore Partners LP stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 8.85, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP), the company’s capital structure generated 162.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.88. Total debt to assets is 61.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 115.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.