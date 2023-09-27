Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) has plunged by -1.00 when compared to previous closing price of 50.07, but the company has seen a -6.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-10 that PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) announced today that David Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Miller, Chief Financial Officer, and Brad Stewart, Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming transportation conference: Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference – Thursday, September 14, 2023 Waldorf Astoria, Dana Point, CA Dave Jackson, President and Chief Execu.

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Right Now?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) is $62.11, which is $12.48 above the current market price. The public float for KNX is 150.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNX on September 27, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

KNX’s Market Performance

KNX’s stock has seen a -6.08% decrease for the week, with a -8.36% drop in the past month and a -10.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.14% for KNX stock, with a simple moving average of -11.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $52 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNX Trading at -11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.54. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc saw -5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Flanagan Cary M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $59.00 back on Aug 02. After this action, Flanagan Cary M now owns 5,880 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, valued at $118,002 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT KEVIN P, the Executive Chairman of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $60.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that KNIGHT KEVIN P is holding 1,497,360 shares at $6,018,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Equity return is now at value 7.47, with 4.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.