Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for KVYO is 15.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of KVYO was 6.47M shares.

KVYO) stock’s latest price update

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO)'s stock price has plunge by -1.59% in relation to previous closing price of 34.66.

KVYO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for KVYO’s stock, with a 1.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KVYO Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.58% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVYO rose by +4.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Klaviyo Inc saw 4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVYO starting from SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, who sale 4,919,165 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Sep 22. After this action, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P now owns 0 shares of Klaviyo Inc, valued at $139,319,607 using the latest closing price.

Accomplice Fund I, L.P., the 10% Owner of Klaviyo Inc, sale 1,770,049 shares at $28.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Accomplice Fund I, L.P. is holding 663,769 shares at $50,130,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.