The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Trending   »  Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Stock Price and Analyst Predict...

Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KVYO is 15.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of KVYO was 6.47M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

KVYO) stock’s latest price update

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.59relation to previous closing price of 34.66. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-25 that Ben Lerer, Lerer Hippeau managing director, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss the recent spate of initial public offerings, whether there’s a reason recent IPOs have stumbled after first-day pops, and more.

KVYO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for KVYO’s stock, with a 1.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KVYO Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.58% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVYO rose by +4.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Klaviyo Inc saw 4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVYO starting from SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, who sale 4,919,165 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Sep 22. After this action, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P now owns 0 shares of Klaviyo Inc, valued at $139,319,607 using the latest closing price.

Accomplice Fund I, L.P., the 10% Owner of Klaviyo Inc, sale 1,770,049 shares at $28.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Accomplice Fund I, L.P. is holding 663,769 shares at $50,130,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​