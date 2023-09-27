Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.23 in comparison to its previous close of 21.19, however, the company has experienced a -3.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, October 30, 2023. KRG will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Is It Worth Investing in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is 165.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KRG is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is $25.50, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for KRG is 217.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On September 27, 2023, KRG’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

KRG’s Market Performance

KRG stock saw a decrease of -3.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.09% for KRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.09% for the last 200 days.

KRG Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.31. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from WURTZEBACH CHARLES H, who sale 255 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Jun 15. After this action, WURTZEBACH CHARLES H now owns 61,737 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $5,383 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Steven P, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 12,946 shares at $22.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Grimes Steven P is holding 778,506 shares at $289,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 0.75, with 0.39 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 44.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.