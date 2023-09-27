INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) is $5.00, which is $59.15 above the current market price. The public float for INVO is 2.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INVO on September 27, 2023 was 219.97K shares.

The stock of INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO) has decreased by -0.70 when compared to last closing price of 0.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Robert Blum – Investor Relations Steve Shum – Chief Executive Officer Mike Campbell – Chief Operating and Vice President, Business Development Andrea Goren – Chief Financial Officer Operator Good afternoon. And welcome, to the INVO Bioscience Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) has seen a -15.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -43.40% decline in the past month and a -80.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.95% for INVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.03% for INVO’s stock, with a -88.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at -57.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares sank -44.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO fell by -15.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1618. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc saw -89.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc stands at -1324.81. The total capital return value is set at -191.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -219.95. Equity return is now at value -1224.53, with -154.75 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.