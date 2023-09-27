iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICCT is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) is $14.92, which is $11.24 above the current market price. The public float for ICCT is 4.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.04% of that float. On September 27, 2023, ICCT’s average trading volume was 3.47M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ICCT) stock’s latest price update

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.23 compared to its previous closing price of 4.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-06 that iCore sells HIPAA-compliant systems for healthcare companies. The stock began trading on the NASDAQ late last month.

ICCT’s Market Performance

iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has experienced a -4.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.65% drop in the past month, and a -65.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 59.67% for ICCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.34% for ICCT’s stock, with a -62.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICCT Trading at -56.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 59.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.80%, as shares surge +131.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2,625.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCT fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4,280.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.07. In addition, iCoreConnect Inc. saw -63.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCT

Equity return is now at value -6642.22, with -109.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.